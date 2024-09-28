3 Soldiers, Cop Injured In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam

The encounter began in the Adigam Devsar area of the Kulgam district (File).

Three army personnel and one police personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said on Saturday.

However, the police official said that the condition of the injured personnel is stable now.

As per the police reports, the security forces received information late Friday night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached the spot, they started firing and an encounter began.

Speaking on the Kulgam encounter, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi said, "The security forces received information yesterday late at night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached, they started firing and there was an exchange of fire. After that, an encounter began and is underway right now. Three security and one police personnel have minor injuries. They are stable. The operation is going on and it will take some time to conclude. More details will come after the operation concludes."

As the third phase of elections is approaching in the territory, he further highlighted that the police of the territory have made all arrangements for the upcoming phase.

"The J-K police has made all arrangements for the upcoming phase of the elections. The elections will be in the 5 districts of the North Kashmir. All preparations are complete..." he said.

The encounter began in the Adigam Devsar area of the Kulgam district and continued on Saturday morning. Based on the specific intelligence input, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a joint operation in the area.

This development came amid the ongoing assembly polls in the territory. Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18 while the second phase of polling was held on September 25, in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

