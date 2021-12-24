4 Maharashtra Sanitation Workers Die Due To Lack Of Safety Gears

After the incident, the locals blamed Solapur Municipal Corporation for its negligence (Representational)

Four municipal corporation workers died while working on a drainage system in Akkalkot of Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday.

Two workers had died on the spot on Thursday while the other two had been taken to a hospital in serious condition. They died on Friday morning.

After the incident, the locals blamed Solapur Municipal Corporation for its negligence. They said that the municipality did not provide the safety gears necessary for workers engaged in drainage work. According to local people, construction work of a national highway in the area is also creating problems for the workers. The locals had tried to save the victim labourers but due to lack of safety gears, two died on the spot yesterday.

The social organisations have strongly condemned the fateful incident and have urged the administration to take action against the contractors involved in the work.

