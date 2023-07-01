4 Perfume Bottle Bombs Found From Lashkar Terrorist Aide In Srinagar

The Lashkar terror associate has been identified as Yasir Ahmed Ittoo.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associate was arrested in Srinagar on Saturday and four perfume bottle improvised explosive devices were seized, police said.

One terror associate of LeT namely Yasir Ahmed Ittoo S/o Ab Rashid Ittoo R/o Gulshanabad, Qaimoh arrested with 4 perfume IEDs from Batmaloo Bus Stand. FIR No 77/2023 under sections 3/5 of Explosive Substances act, 7/25 of IA Act & 13,23 of ULAP Act registered in Batmaloo PS. pic.twitter.com/RFPYTCq2Bv — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) July 1, 2023

"One terror associate of LeT namely Yasir Ahmed Ittoo, a resident of Gulshanabad, Qaimoh, arrested with four perfume IEDs from the Batmaloo Bus Stand," the Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

Police said an FIR has been registered at the Batmaloo police station under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)