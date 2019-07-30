4 Opposition Lawmakers In Maharashtra Quit Ahead Of Polls, May Join BJP

Sandeep Naik is the nephew of senior NCP leader from Navi Mumbai, Ganesh Naik.

The BJP is likely to make gains ahead of the state elections in Maharashtra after four opposition legislators - three from the NCP and one from Congress - submitted their resignations today. They are expected to join the BJP tomorrow in Mumbai.

Three NCP legislators - Vaibhav Pichad, Shivendra Raje Bhosale and Sandeep Naik - quit the party today in a fresh blow to the party. Last week, NCP Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir had quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena.

The three NCP legislators, who have resigned today, are likely to contest the state elections on BJP ticket. All three have been prominent faces of the NCP and they are relatives of senior NCP leaders.

Vaibhav Pichad, the son of former Maharashtra NCP chief Madhukar Pichad, has said that he decided to join the BJP because Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given him an assurance that issues of his constituency will be resolved. He represents the Akole assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district.

His father, Madhukar Pichad, is also likely to join the BJP.

Sandeep Naik is the nephew of Ganesh Naik, senior NCP leader from Navi Mumbai. Shivendra Raje Bhosale is cousin of NCP lawmaker from Satara, Udayan Raje Bhosale

The three leaders resigned today after meeting Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade. The fresh resignations comes just days after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is party chief Sharad Pawar's nephew, said that Mr Bhosale is very much a part of the NCP.

Congress MLA from Wadala, Kalidas Kolambkar, was also among the four opposition legislators who quit. Mr Kolambkar, once a Shiv Sainik, had quit the Sena and joined the Congress following the footsteps of his mentor, Narayan Rane, in 2004. The seven-time lawmaker from Wadala is also joining the BJP, sources said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he had campaigned for the Shiv Sena candidate Rahul Shewale. Mr Kolambkar earlier said that he believed Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister will usher in development to the state.

Apart from these legislators, 57 corporators of Navi Mumbai - 52 from the NCP and five independents- will also be joining the BJP. This will give the BJP a majority in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

For NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, who is expected to share stage with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later this evening at an event, this is a situation reminiscent of the 1980s.

In the 1980s, of the total strength of 60 legislators, only six remained in the Congress when he was on an official trip abroad. However, in subsequent elections, all those who defected from the party were defeated and Mr Pawar got back all his 60 seats. This time around, with an aggressive BJP, that may be unlikely.

