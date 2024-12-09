4 Newly Inducted Assam Ministers Get Portfolios, Himanta Sarma Keeps Home Department

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retained the home department

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reallocated departments of 18 ministers including himself.

Mr Sarma has retained the home department, apart from holding charge of personnel, public works buildings and national highways, public works roads, and medical education and research departments.

A number of ministers have been handling multiple departments in the last three years. Some of the departments were taken from them and given to four newly inducted ministers in the cabinet.

A new department - Barak Valley Development Department - was created and given to newly inducted minister Kaushik Rai, who belongs to this region.

The state cabinet in its last meeting decided to create the Barak Valley Development Department dedicated to opening new avenues for development in southern Assam.

Apart from Mr Rai, the three other newly inducted ministers are Prasanta Phookan, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Gowala.

Below are the details of the department reshuffle:

This was the second expansion of the cabinet since Mr Sarma became Chief Minister three years ago.