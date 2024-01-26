4 Myanmar Nationals Arrested For Killing Mizoram Auto Driver; Students' Group Says Accused Linked To Arakan Army

Four suspects have been arrested, Mizoram Police said (Representational)

Mizoram Police have arrested four Myanmar nationals for the murder of a local resident.

Three of the suspects were arrested on Thursday, while the fourth was taken into custody from the outskirts of Siaha town in south Mizoram on Friday, the police said.

The victim, KL Zoasha, a resident of Siaha town, had given a ride to the Myanmar nationals in his autorickshaw to Lawngtlai town near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, the police added.

Zoasha's family became worried when he did not return home on Wednesday night. His phone was also switched off.

On Thursday morning, his vehicle was seen on the outskirts of Siaha and his body was found later in the day near Lawngtlai town, the police added.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram's leading student organisation, has alleged the perpetrators are from Myanmar's Rakhine state and have ties to the Arakan Army, an armed organisation. The MZP also said the suspects are not refugees and had come to Mizoram for business.