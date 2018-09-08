4 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Indravati River In Chhattisgarh

Some of the passengers were rescued by local people. Others swam to the shore. (Representational)

At least four people are missing after a boat capsized in the Indravati river in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district Saturday, police said. The boat with 18 passengers overturned near Nelasnar village around 11 AM.

"Some of the passengers were rescued by local people while some others managed to swim to the shore. But four persons, including a woman and a girl, are missing", he said.

People in Abhujmad area cross the river mainly to go to weekly markets held in villages on the other bank, he said.

The river was in full spate due to heavy rainfall, the official said.

Teams of police, Home Guard, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and CRPF were carrying out a search operation for the missing persons, he added.

