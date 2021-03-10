4 Men In UP Get Life Sentence In 2009 Murder Case

The court ordered convicts to give half of the fine amount to the victim's family. (Representational)

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district has sentenced four people to life imprisonment for killing a man over 11 years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Anupam Goyal on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts Vikram Singh, Jandail Singh, Moru Raja and Monu.

The four had thrashed Ramratan to death on June 17, 2009.

A first information report (FIR) in the case was filed by victim's brother Suraj Prasad Tiwari .

The court also ordered the convicts to give half of the fine amount to the victim's family.