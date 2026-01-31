4 Men From Assam Found Dead At Rented Shed Near Bengaluru

Four men from Assam were found dead in a rented shed on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday.

The men, who had travelled from Assam for employment, were staying in a shed owned by a local resident, Chotasab, in Mutsandra village in Hoskote taluk when the incident occurred.

The victims have been identified as Jayanth Sindhe (25), Nirendranath Taid (24), Doctor Taid (25), and Dhananjay Taid (20).

All four were reportedly employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse in the area.

A crime team visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection.

The Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural district, Chandrakant, also visited the location to oversee the investigation.

The exact cause of death remains unknown, and authorities are awaiting further forensic analysis.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway under the jurisdiction of Sulibele Police Station.

Police said more details will emerge once post-mortem reports are received.