4-Member BJP Panel To Look Into Bengal Violence, Submit Report To Amit Shah

Amit Shah condemned the violence in Asansol in West Bengal and said "such incidents are unfortunate and painful", the BJP said in a statement.
The four-member committee the BJP chief formed comprises the party's national vice-president Om Mathur, spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and two MPs -- Roopa Ganguly and BD Ram.
The committee members will visit the state and submit a report to Amit Shah, the statement said.
A clash had broken out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession at Raniganj, near Asansol, on Monday. One person was allegedly hacked to death while a deputy commissioner of police had lost a hand after being hit by a bomb.