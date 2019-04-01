3 Security Personnel Injured, 4 Terrorists Killed In J&K's Pulwama

Four rifles and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Three security personnel have been injured in an ongoing anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Four terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in the operation in the south Kashmir district, police said.

"Four terrorists have been eliminated in Pulwama operation," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The security personnel launched a search operation in Lassipora area early this morning after they received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists there. The terrorists fired at the security personnel during the search operation, triggering a gunfight.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, 1 SLR and a pistol have been recovered from the site.

The anti-terror operation comes a day after a security personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama town. The security personnel who was posted on law and order duty suffered minor injuries in the grenade blast, a police official said.

The security personnel have increased the anti-terror operations in the Valley following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama. Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF were killed in the attack.

With inputs from PTI

