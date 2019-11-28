4 Killed, At Least 30 Injured In Bus Accident On UP Expressway

The accident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Four people were killed and at least 30 injured after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, the police said.

"A bus travelling from Jaipur to Bihar met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway. So far, we have received information that four people have died. Around 30 to 35 others have been injured," District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

Mr Kumar said the injured -- including women, children and elderly people -- have been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

