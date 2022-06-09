4 Killed After Massive Floods, Landslides In Meghalaya

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for heavy rains in Assam till 12 June.

Three members of a family and a child of two and a half years were buried alive in landslides in two different places in Meghalaya's Garo Hills in the early hours of Thursday.

The three members of a family of five lost their lives in a landslide that took place in the Gambegre block area of West Garo Hills. The remaining two members, the father and the son, survived and were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The other incident took place in the Betasing region of South West Garo Hills, resulting in the death of a two and half years old boy.

The incidents happened in the aftermath of Garo Hills receiving heavy rain on Wednesday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for heavy rains in Assam till 12 June.