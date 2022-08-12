4 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore, Smuggled From Myanmar, Seized In Delhi

The man is a part of a drug cartel, and was supplying drugs in Delhi, UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Heroin weighing 4 Kg worth nearly Rs 20 crore in the international market, was seized from a man in Delhi, the police said on Friday.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell seized the drug which was being smuggled to India from Myanmar via Manipur. A man, Akhilesh Kumar Ray, has been arrested in the case, the police said he has been supplying drugs in Delhi and in some other places for the last 7 years.

The police received information that a member of an international drug cartel that was active in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, and Assam, was coming to Delhi on Tuesday with a big consignment of heroin from Bihar, Deputy Commission of Police, Special Cell, Manishi Chandra said.

The senior cop said the man came to Delhi to deliver the drug to one of his contacts in Delhi's Ghazipur in front of the EDM Mall on Tuesday evening. A police team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar laid a trap to arrest the man. Around 6:45 PM, the special cell team saw a man, with a black bag, waiting for someone in front of the mall. The police caught the accused and seized 4 Kg of heroin from his bag.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that he is a part of a big international drug cartel, and was supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. He further said that the seized drug from a person in Bihar's Hazipur, and had come to Delhi to deliver it.

The accused during the investigation said he used to procure Heroin, with two other people, from a person in Manipur, who he claimed has connections with a supplier in Myanmar.

The police said that opium was illegally cultivated in Maoist areas of Jharkhand and militancy-hit areas of Manipur. During the investigation, it was found that heroin was made from opium.