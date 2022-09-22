4 Injured In Rush To Buy Tickets For India vs Australia T20 Match

The stampede-like situation took place as a large crowd tried to get in at once.

Four people got injured when a stampede-like situation prevailed today at the Gymkhana Grounds in the city, where thousands of cricket-lovers gathered to buy tickets for the India-Australia T20 match scheduled in Hyderabad for September 25.

The injured people, including two women, were hospitalised and were fine, police said.

The stampede-like situation took place as a large crowd tried to get in at once when it rained, they said.

Police said they faced a tough time in managing the situation.

About 15,000 people gathered at the ground and some of them said they arrived there early today.

Some of them alleged that tickets were sold in black.

Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said tough action would be taken against those selling tickets in black.

Media reports said the rush for tickets is because Hyderabad is hosting an international match after over two years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)