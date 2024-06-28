Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Stops Ops After Roof Collapses, 6 Injured

A portion of roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain today

At least six people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain today morning. All departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended, and check-in counters were closed as a "safety measure", a Delhi airport spokesperson said.

Many vehicles, including cabs, were damaged in the incident that was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5.30 am.

The officials said the roof sheet and the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world.

Of the six injured, a man was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen.

In an official statement, Delhi airport said that a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed "due to heavy rain since early this morning".

"There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," the statement read.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he was "personally monitoring" the roof collapse incident at the Delhi airport and that the injured have been hospitalised.

"First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital," the newly-elected minister posted on X.

Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing. — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 28, 2024

Rescue operations are still ongoing, he said.

Heavy Rain In Delhi

Delhi today received heavy rain for the second consecutive day. Rain, which brought respite from the scorching heat, also caused waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

Visuals shared by the news agency ANI on X showed roads inundated and long traffic in parts of Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Roads inundated as heavy rain continues in parts of National Capital



(Visuals from Govindpuri) pic.twitter.com/9idnGwx0nb — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

A car was also seen submerged at Minto Road.

#WATCH | A car submerged in water and roads heavily flooded due to continuous downpour in Delhi



(Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/reJQPlzfbQ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

On Thursday, rain in Delhi brought the temperature down to 35.4 degrees Celsius. The city recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm.