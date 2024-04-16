Delhi Airport Among Top 10 Busiest Airports In World. Check Rankings

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has secured 10th position

More and more people are flying after the pandemic, making airports busier than ever. A report by the Airports Council International shows that in 2023, 8.5 billion passengers took to the skies worldwide – a huge jump of 27.2% from the previous year.

This surge in numbers means the world is almost back to pre-pandemic travel levels, with a recovery rate of 93.8% from 2019. The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has secured 10th position, with a passenger traffic of 72.2 million flyers in 2023.

Top 10 busiest Airports in the World 2023

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The Atlanta Airport has once again claimed the title of the world's busiest airport, with 104.65 million passengers in 2023 – a 12% jump from 2022. Yet, it is still 5% below 2019 levels, marking a slow recovery from the pandemic.

Dubai International Airport

The DBX in the United Arab Emirates has surged to second place for total passenger traffic in 2023, according to recent data. Not only that, but it also leads the pack for international passenger volume. This remarkable second place is a huge leap from its 5th position in 2022 and 27th in 2021.

Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport

This international airport comes next on the list with 81.75 million passengers in 2023. With five terminals and 168 gates, the DFW airport is like a small city, covering over 26 square miles. Recently, it secured a $35 million federal grant to build a zero-carbon electrical plant, which aims to make DFW achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

London's Heathrow Airport

London's Heathrow Airport, which handled 79.2 million passengers in 2023, is the primary international hub for the UK capital. It is spread across four terminals - 2, 3, 4, and 5 (Terminal 1 was closed in 2015).

Tokyo Haneda International Airport

Fifth on the list, with 78.7 million passenger traffic, is the Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND). It also takes the prize for the most improved airport in 2023. Its passenger numbers skyrocketed by 55% compared to 2022, boosting it from the 16th spot to the 5th place in 2023.

Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport welcomed 77.8 million passengers last year. The DEN completed a capacity expansion project in 2022, adding 39 new gates. Now, the airport has a total of 90 gates across its three terminals, a 30% increase in capacity.

Istanbul Airport

The IST airport welcomed 76 million passengers, a 46% increase from 2019. Once fully completed, Istanbul Airport aims to handle up to 200 million travellers annually, which is more than 3 times the capacity of its predecessor, Ataturk International Airport, which closed in 2019.

Los Angeles International Airport

The LAX, which handled 75 million passengers in 2023, is undergoing a significant makeover. The airport has begun several major construction projects aimed at easing traffic congestion.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport welcomed 74 million passengers last year. This airport has 193 gates and 4 terminals (1, 2, 3, and 5 – no Terminal 4).

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi

The IGI Airport in Delhi handled 72.2 million passengers in 2023. It serves as the main international gateway to India's capital, having Terminals 1, 2, and 3. Terminal 3 stands out for being the largest single terminal in India and the fifth largest globally. This airport is also the first carbon-neutral airport in the Asia Pacific Region, accredited by ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation Program. This achievement is backed by a large solar power plant on-site and an energy efficiency program.