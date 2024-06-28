Full Refund For Passengers Of Cancelled Flights After Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu rushed to the airport after the incident

Passengers affected by the shutdown of Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport till 2 pm today following a roof collapse will get a full refund, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, adding that aviation regulator DGCA will thoroughly examine the matter.

The roof collapse outside the departure gates is a "very serious incident", the minister said as he oversaw rescue operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

At least one person was killed and four others injured in the tragic incident around 5 am amid heavy rains.

"This morning at 5, a very unfortunate incident happened at IGI Airport Terminal-1, when a section of the canopy outside the airport building collapsed due to heavy rain all night. I express my condolences to the life that has been lost in this tragic incident, and along with that, we are taking care of the four people who are injured. As soon as the incident came to our notice, we reacted immediately and sent the emergency response team, safety team, CISF, and NDRF teams for a thorough inspection to ensure no other casualties were there," the minister said.

"As of now, the rest of the terminal building has been closed. Regarding the flights, we have informed the airlines that passengers should not face any inconvenience and all flights till 2 pm have been cancelled. Passengers will get a full refund and if they want to travel on alternative routes, they will be assisted."

Many vehicles, including taxis, were damaged in the roof collapse. A canopy sheet and the support beams outside the Terminal complex came crashing down on cars bringing passengers to the airport and damaged vehicles parked in the pick-up and drop-off area of the terminal.

All departures from Terminal 1 have been suspended till 2 pm, and check-in counters have been shut as a "safety measure", a Delhi airport spokesperson said. Terminal 1 only operates domestic flights.