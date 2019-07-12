Multiple Safety Lapses On IndiGo, 4 Officials Get Notice: Report

The DGCA is conducting special audit of all airlines and airports which are in monsoon-affected areas

Four senior executives of IndiGo airline were issued show cause notices on Friday by the civil aviation watchdog DGCA after a special audit team of the aviation regulator found safety lapses, according to sources privy to the development.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA carried out the audit at the IndiGo office in Gurgaon on July 8 and July 9, sources said.

"Captain Sanjiv Bhalla, Head of Training; Captain Hemant Kumar, Chief of Flight Safety; Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President - Operations; Captain Rakesh Srivastava, QA (Quality Assurance) and Ops Safety - these four executives of IndiGo have been issued show cause notices today," a source told PTI.

The DGCA is conducting special audit of all airlines and airports which are in monsoon-affected areas in the wake of multiple landing incidents across the country.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.