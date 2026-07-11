4 Hours On Roof With Woman's Body: Flood-Hit Family's Wait For Rescue

A grieving family in Maharashtra's Palghar district was forced to spend several hours on the rooftop as their house was surrounded by floodwater.

A member of the marooned family had died. But they couldn't conduct the funeral because of the water. They spent four hours on the tin roof of the house.

The incident took place in Devipada, Palghar, on July 6. 55-year-old Anusya Manohar Leelaka had passed away. The family was still mourning her loss when floodwaters rapidly began to enter their home.

The water level in the house rose so rapidly that it became impossible to stay below. The situation became so dire that the family members were forced to climb onto the roof of the house with Anusya's body to save their lives.

The family, on one hand, were caring for the body of their loved one, while on the other, they were struggling to save themselves from the surging water.

The funeral took place only after the floodwater receded.

The residents of Devipada are angry with the administration. They claim the family hasn't received any assistance from it so far.