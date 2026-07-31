4 Die While Cleaning Water Tank In Assam's Cachar

Four people died while cleaning a water tank at a newly constructed house in Assam's Cachar district.

The incident occurred when a worker entered the tank to clean it and became unconscious. Three others subsequently entered the tank, one after another in an attempt to rescue those inside, and also lost consciousness.

The men have been identified as Niloy Pal, Debashish Pal, Nandan Pal and Sampu Pal.

Four other people were also affected and are undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Their condition was reported to be critical.

Cachar DSP (Crime), SDRF and NDRF personnel, along with other officials, reached the site after receiving information about the incident.