4 Die As Car, Bus Collide On Mumbai-Nashik Road

Maharashtra news: 4 dead in accident on Mumbai-Nashik road (file photo)

Four people have been killed and many others injured after a sports car hit a divider and collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Nashik highway at Thane in Maharashtra. The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday near Pimplas village, the police said. The car was on its way to Mumbai from Nashik, an official at the Bhiwandi police control room said.

The driver apparently lost control and hit the divider and then jumped over to the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with a private bus, which was heading from Mumbai to Shirdi, the official said.

Four occupants in the car died on the spot. They have been identified as Gokul Gavte (29), Pankaj Jawle (29), the driver Jwala V B Singh (27) and Gaurav Sudhir Singh (27).

Two other persons in the car and two passengers of the bus have been injured. They have been admitted to a hospital in Bhiwandi and were reported to be out of danger, the official said.

The Kongaon police registered a case under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.