Two Children Among 4 Killed In Fire At Building In Mumbai's Marol Seven people have been injured in the fire that broke out in Maimoon building.

Highlights Fire broke out on 3rd floor of Maimoon building at around 1.30 am Of 9 people injured, 4 were declared brought dead by nearby hospital The incident comes barely a week after Kamala Mills fire killed 14 people



The fire broke out on the third floor of Maimoon building in Marol area at around 1.30 am. Of the nine people rescued, four have died and five others were taken to a nearby hospital, the firefighting official said.



"Mumbai Fire Brigade got call at 2.10 am about fire at the fourth floor of Ground plus Mamoon Manzil building at Marol in Andheri East. Our fire brigade personnel along with the fire fighting system and ambulance reached at the spot at 2.34 am and swung into action to douse the fire," said an official from Disaster Management Unit of Mumbai civic body, BMC.



"Firemen covered the fire from all side at 4.20 AM. A total of nine people were injured of which four were declared brought dead by the nearby hospital," the official said. The fire was completely doused by 5 am, he said.



The incident comes barely a week after 14 people were killed in the fire at a trendy rooftop pub in Mumbai's Kamala Mills complex in Lower Parel. 11 of the dead were women, mostly in their twenties and early thirties. Most of the bodies were reportedly found piled up near a women's washroom.



The police said the deaths were because of suffocation. Many could not find emergency exits. Firemen found that there were no extinguishers and there were illegal structures that exacerbated the fire.



Police investigating the Kamala Mills fire said, the pubs in the complex didn't follow safety regulations making it impossible for people to make a safe exit. Following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' order, unauthorised structures at more than 300 sites in the city were razed.



Five people, including staff of pubs in the complex have been arrested in connection with the fire tragedy.



