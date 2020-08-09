4 Dead, 5 Injured After Car Rams Truck In Chhattisgarh

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it rammed a stationary truck, police said.

Four people were killed and five injured on Sunday when their multi utility vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway 53 in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day near Teka village under Pithora police station limits when the Tata Sumo was on its way to Maharashtra from West Bengal, said NK Swarnkar, station house officer (SHO) Pithora police station.

"The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it rammed a stationary truck after hitting a road divider near an eatery. While three occupants died on the spot, the fourth died while being shifted to a local hospital," he said.

"The driver and four others were injured and have been shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial hospital in Raipur. The names of men who died in the accident are Bharat Ravidas, Mithun Sinha, Samal Sinha and V Das, all aged between 19 to 25 years. They were going to Lakhni town in Bhandara district in Maharashtra from Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal to work as canal labourers," he said.

A case was registered against the vehicle's driver, Krishna Sinha, under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, he said.

