Four CRPF jawans were shot dead on Saturday by a colleague in Maoist-infested south Chhattisgarh.One jawan was also injured in the firing.According to initial reports, the incident took place in Basguda camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in the state's Bijapur district.The CRPF jawan who is accused of firing at his colleagues had been identified as Sant Ram.It is not yet clear what provoked the incident of fratricide.