4 Cops Killed As Bomb Disposal Squad Van Collides With Truck In Madhya Pradesh

A tragedy struck on Wednesday when a police vehicle carrying members of the Bomb Disposal and Dog Squad (BDDS) collided head-on with a speeding container truck on National Highway 44 (NH-44). The crash, which occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, left four policemen dead and one critically injured.

According to SHO Samer Jagat, the impact was so violent that the police vehicle was crushed instantly, killing four officers on the spot. Local police and administration teams rushed to the site for rescue operations as soon as the alert was received.

The team had been deployed in Balaghat for an anti-Naxal mission. They were returning to Morena in a BDDS vehicle (MP 03 A 4883) when the fatal crash took place in Jhinjhani Valley, a treacherous stretch near Bandri.

Officials confirmed that the container truck was coming from the opposite direction at high speed when it rammed into the police vehicle. The force of the collision left the front portion of the police vehicle mangled beyond recognition.

One constable, critically injured, was immediately rushed to the hospital and later airlifted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital for advanced treatment. His condition remains serious. The squad's dog, also inside the vehicle, miraculously survived without injuries.

Sources revealed that construction work on an underpass on NH-44 near Bandri has restricted traffic to a one-way section. The narrow passage and the high speed of the container truck are suspected to have caused the head-on collision.

A case has been registered, and police are searching for the container truck driver, who reportedly fled the spot immediately after the accident.