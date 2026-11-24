At least four children were killed and 32 others, including 24 students, sustained injuries after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am near the Thathia area when the bus belonging to Kaushambi-based Oriental Public School was parked on the shoulder of the expressway to allow the children to use the toilet, police said.

The bus was carrying 50 people, including students returning from an excursion to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

The truck hit the bus from behind, damaging its rear portion, he said. The injured included eight school staff members.

"Police personnel, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) staff and commuters passing by rushed to the spot and rescued the children from the damaged bus," Kumar said.

They were subsequently taken to a medical college in ambulances, where doctors declared four of them dead," he said.