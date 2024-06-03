4 'Burnt Alive' After CNG Car Catches Fire In Meerut: Cops

"The car had a CNG kit fitted in it": Police (Representational)

Four people were killed when their CNG car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur told PTI, "Four people travelling in a car from Delhi were burnt alive at around 9 pm." Police are yet to ascertain the identities of those killed.

"The car had a CNG kit fitted in it. The cause of the fire is still not clear. Efforts are being made to identify the killed and to reach out to their families," said the officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)