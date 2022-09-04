4 Arrested For Using Sword To Cut Birthday Cake In Maharashtra: Police

Two others who took part in the celebration on September 2 are missing. (Representational)

Four persons were arrested on Sunday for cutting a cake in public with a sword in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said.

They have been identified as Hrithik Hulgunde, whose birthday was being celebrated, Wajid Sayyed, Sanvidhan Dhavare and Samvak Kamble, said Sub Inspector Mahesh Galgate of Vivekanand police station.

Two others who took part in the celebration on September 2 are missing and efforts were on to arrest them, he added.

Police were alerted to the incident by social media photographs, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)