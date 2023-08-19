4 Arrested For Murder Of Jharkhand BJP Leader

The four accused allegedly worked as sleeper cells for the TSPC, said police. (Representational)

Four persons including the shooter have been arrested for the murder of BJP leader Rajendra Prasad Sahu in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

Rajendra Prasad Sahu, a former vice-president of Latehar zila parishad, was shot at by motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen near Doon school in Balumath area on August 12. He succumbed to bullet injuries on August 14 in a Ranchi hospital.

Talking to reporters, Latehar SP Anjani Anjan said, "During interrogation, the accused admitted that Sahu was killed at the behest of TSPC member Akraman Ganjhu."

Akraman Ganjhu, regional committee member of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, a Maoist splinter group, carries a bounty Rs 15 lakh on his head.

The four arrested were identified as Jintendra Viswakarma, Shivpujan Singh alias Motka, Ashwini Kumar Singh alias Buchchan and Kuldip Ganjhu. They allegedly worked as sleeper cells for the TSPC, SP said.

Police have also recovered four pistols, 30 live cartridges, four magazines, four mobile phones and a motorcycle from the accused, he said.

