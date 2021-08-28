4 Arrested For Alleged Conspiracy To Trigger Violence In Indore

Police are investigating if the accused have links with any terror organisation

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested four people for allegedly spreading inflammatory messages on social media and conspiring to trigger violence in Indore, a senior police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Altmash Khan, Mohammad Imran Ansari, Javed Khan and Syed Irfan Ali, all in the age group of 20 and 30 years, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri said.

"The four accused are inspired by radical ideology. They have spread inflammatory messages on social media related to a conspiracy to trigger communal riots at different places by creating a sense of discontent among people over some recent incidents in the city," the officer said.

The accused allegedly conspired to create unrest in one part of the city, then trigger a series of riots at other places to baffle the police and the administration, he said.

The police are investigating if the accused have links with any terror organisation and if financial help was being given to them, the police officer said.

A case has been filed against them under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The police will also recommend to the administration that the National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against the accused, the officer said, adding that a search has been launched to nab more suspects.