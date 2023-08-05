4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bay of Bengal

New Delhi:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Saturday afternoon, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC).
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:39 pm on Saturday and at a depth of 10 Km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 14:39:36 IST, Lat: 12.63 & Long: 91.60, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal, India," NCS said in a tweet.
No damage to property or loss of life has been reported so far.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)