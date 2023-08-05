4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Saturday afternoon, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:39 pm on Saturday and at a depth of 10 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 14:39:36 IST, Lat: 12.63 & Long: 91.60, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal, India," NCS said in a tweet.

No damage to property or loss of life has been reported so far.

