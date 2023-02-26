4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat's Rajkot

Gujarat earthquake: No casualty or damage to property is reported. (Representational)

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck at around 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

No casualty or damage to property is reported.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)