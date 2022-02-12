4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), earthquake occured Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km east of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,.

The earthquake occurred at around 5.03 am. (Representational)

Uttarkashi:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 5.03 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

