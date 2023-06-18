Earthquake Of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Ladakh

The earthquake occurred at 2:16 am at a depth of 10 km. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit 295 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 2:16 am at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 02:16:49 IST, Lat: 35.85 & Long: 80.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 295km NE of Leh, Ladakh," tweeted NCS.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Further details are awaited.

