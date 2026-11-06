38 Kg Ganja Hidden In 4 Jaggery Sacks Seized From Train At Kerala Station

Ahead of Diwali, Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 37.7 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 19 lakh from the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express at Aluva railway station in Kerala on Thursday afternoon.

The contraband was discovered during an inspection of Train No. 22504 after it arrived at Aluva station. RPF personnel found four unattended sacks in a general compartment, apparently containing jaggery. A detailed examination revealed that ganja had been concealed inside the sacks beneath layers of jaggery.

No arrests have been made so far, and authorities are trying to identify those responsible for transporting the contraband.

The seizure was carried out by an RPF Crime Intelligence Branch team under the supervision of Thiruvananthapuram Inspector Jipin AJ, following directions from Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Mohammed Haneef.

The contraband was seized by Railway Protection Force

Photo Credit: NDTV

The seized contraband has been handed over to the Aluva Excise Department for further investigation.

RPF officials said smugglers have previously attempted to transport ganja concealed inside cricket bats, footwear, inverter boxes, paint containers and other everyday items.

The RPF has announced intensified inspections aboard trains and at railway stations during the Diwali festive season.

