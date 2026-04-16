"38 Fake Cases Against Me": Congress Flags Madhya Pradesh Minister's Remark

The Congress has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over his recent remarks claiming that several cases have been registered against him West Bengal.

Speaking at a public event in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, the minister said that 38 "fake cases" had been registered against him in West Bengal and that he could face arrest if he visits the state. He said his survival during his six-year political stint in Bengal was due to divine intervention, adding that he owed it to Bajrangbali.

The remarks have triggered a political row, with the Congress alleging that the minister concealed the information about pending criminal cases in his election affidavit. The party has now approached the poll body seeking action against him for not disclosing the details in the affidavit.

Mukesh Nayak, chairman of the Madhya Pradeshy Congress Media Cell, said the minister "himself admitted" to having cases registered against him but didnot mention them while filling his nomination from the Indore Assembly constituency. "On the same grounds on which other elections have been declared void, his election should also be cancelled," Nayak said.

A formal complaint has been submitted to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by Congress spokesperson Promod Dwivedi, urging the poll body to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The Congress has argued that even a single undisclosed criminal case has led to disqualification in past instances. The complaint also points that arrest warrants may have been issued in connection with the cases Vijayvargiya referred to, intensifying the demand for a thorough scrutiny.

The BJP has not issued any official response to the allegations so far.