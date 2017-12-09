35 Motorcycles, Including 16-Lakh Superbike, Gutted In Jamshedpur Fire

Close to 35 brand new motorcycles were severely damaged in a major fire that broke out in a Suzuki showroom near Dimna Road in Jamshedpur today.Six fire-fighters were present at the spot to douse the fire, which was brought under control two hours later, police said.Though the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained, Officer-in-charge of Olidih Police station Mukesh Kumar said that short circuit is suspected to be the reason that could have caused the fire.Mukesh Kumar said 30-35 motorcycles including one worth Rs 16 lakh was severely damaged in the fire.Immediate action by a police patrolling team, who swing into action soon after they saw smoke coming out of the showroom, stopped the fire from spreading to the vicinity. he said.The exact loss was yet to be evaluated but estimated to be in lakhs, he added.The show room was opened just a few months ago.