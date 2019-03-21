35,000 Wheelchairs, Other Arrangements For Voters With Disabilities

There will be a special queue for voters with disabilities.(FILE PHOTO)

Over 35,000 wheelchairs, 52,000 magnifying glasses, and 2213 sign language interpreters have been arranged in Karnataka for voters with disabilities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Till February 28, we mapped 4,03,907 persons with disabilities (in the state) and are arranging whatever they require for assistance. We have arranged 35,739 wheelchairs, over 52,000 magnifying glasses, over 2213 sign language interpreters and over 31000 assistants," the state's Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjiv Kumar, told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Besides this, Mr Kumar said there will be a special queue for voters with disabilities.

"Sturdy ramps are being arranged in all 58,180 booths (in the state) and we are ensuring that they are all on ground floors. There will be a special queue for persons with disabilities and assistance of all kind will be provided," he added.

Karnataka will vote to elect its members of Parliament during the second and third phases of polling on April 18 and April 23, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

