31 Dead In Assam, Meghalaya Floods; Agartala Highest Rainfall In 60 Years

Of the total casualties in the floods in the last two days, 12 died in Assam and 19 in Meghalaya.

Tripura's capital Agartala also reported a massive flash flood. The city received 145 mm rainfall in just six hours. Campaigning for the Tripura byelections has been affected, too.

Meghalaya's Mawsynram and Cherrapunji received record rainfall since 1940, officials said.

Government sources said this was the third-highest rainfall in Agartala in the last 60 years. All educational institutions have been closed due to the flash flood.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died in the floods.

In Assam, some 3,000 villages are flooded, and 43,000 hectares of cropland are under water. Several embankments, culverts and roads have been damaged.

A boat carrying flood-affected people sunk in Assam's Hojai district, leaving three children missing while 21 others have been rescued, officials said today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dialled Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ask about the flood situation and assured all help from the centre.

In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, water from river Subansiri has submerged a dam that was under construction for a hydroelectric power project, news agency PTI reported.