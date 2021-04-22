31 Covid Positive Patients Flee From Tripura Care Centre, Search On

The men escaped early Thursday morning, said police. (FILE)

Thirty one COVID-19 positive patients today fled from a temporary care center in Tripura. The police have launched a massive search to trace the patients, belonging to three states, officials said.

The day before, the state government had imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area from Thursday onwards for an indefinite period to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The patients, housed at Covid care center of Panchayat Raj Training Institute at Arundhuti Nagar on the outskirts of the capital city Agartala, escaped early morning, said police sources.

A health official said that the 31 people - from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan - had come to Tripura to attend the interview for the recruitment as rifleman in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

However, the Tripura government postponed the outdoor and physical tests of the recruitment amid surge in Covid cases.