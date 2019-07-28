300 Men Working To Restore Rail Line Near Mumbai Where Train Was Stuck

The section between Badlapur and Karjat is the same where Mahalaxmi Express got stuck since Friday night.

As many as 300 workers have been called in to restore rail connectivity between Maharashtra's Badlapur and Karjat after heavy rain in the last two days led to flash floods in the area, affecting properties of the railways in the section.

The section between Badlapur and Karjat is the same where Mahalaxmi Express got stuck since Friday night, leaving over a thousand passengers stranded with five to six feet water on all sides of the train.

An "unprecedented" heavy rainfall led to the swelling of the Ulhas river, a statement by the Central Railway said, adding the overflowing river caused severe damage to railway assets between the section.

"To execute this war footing restoration work at Badlapur - Karjat section, Central Railway cancelled its Mega Block this Sunday and deployed its entire work force into this mammoth restoration work supervised by senior Railway Officials," Sunil Udasi, Central Railway spokesperson, said.

The Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express was stuck near Vangani in Thane district, about 60 km out of Mumbai, for nearly 17 hours after heavy rain paralysed the city and its surrounding areas.

Two military helicopters and six boats of the National Disaster Response Force were sent in to rescue 1,050 passengers - including nine pregnant women - stranded on board the train.

Hundreds of passengers had appealed for help with videos shot on cellphones on social media.

Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said there would be fairly widespread rainfall across Maharashtra for the day. The weatherman had also predicted "heavy to very heavy" rains in Mumbai, including "extremely heavy" rain in some places on Sunday.

Mumbai and its suburbs - Thane, Palghar and Pune - have received rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24, it said.

