Chambal Progress Way To Be Named After Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary today

The proposed 300-km-long 'Chambal Progress Way' in Madhya Pradesh will be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today, on the former prime minister's second death anniversary.

Mr Chouhan paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary at the state BJP headquarters today, and announced that a statue of the former prime minister will be installed in Bhopal.

"We have decided today to name the Chambal Progress Way as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Progress Way. The name of Atalji will always inspire us for development," he told reporters.

"A divine and magnificent statue of Atalji will be installed in Bhopal," he added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that the state government will observe December 25 as 'Sushasan Diwas' (good governance day) every year to mark Mr Vajpayee's birthday.

The six-lane Chambal Progress Way, which is proposed to be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,000 crore, will connect the border areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh through Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts.