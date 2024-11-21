Worms In Mid-Day Meal Make 30 Students Fall Ill At Telangana School

The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after consuming the food. (Representational)

At least 30 students at a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal that allegedly contained worms, on Wednesday, officials said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered a thorough probe into the incident that occurred at Maganoor Zilla Parishad Government High School and sought a detailed report. The district officials said the condition of most of the students is stable.

According to reports, the students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after consuming the food that was served as part of the mid-day meal at school. They were rushed to a local hospital by the school staff and teachers for treatment.

The parents of a few students alleged there were worms in the food that was served.

"We were served upma and we ate it. Later, we were told that there were worms in the food and they (authorities) threw it away," one of the students said.

The district medical and health officer said barring four children, all of them are stable.

Chief Minister Reddy inquired about the health condition of the students who fell ill and instructed officials to provide better treatment.

Mr Reddy also ordered an investigation and directed the Narayanpet district collector to take strict action, including immediate suspension of those found negligent in their duty. He further warned against repetition of such incidents and alerted all district collectors.

Mr Reddy said the state government will not compromise in providing nutritious food to the students.