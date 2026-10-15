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30-Foot 'Cockroach' Effigy To Be Burned Alongside Ravan At Delhi Ramlila

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises Ramlila in Pitampura, said the insect represents "filth and dirt" and the initiative is part of the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

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30-Foot 'Cockroach' Effigy To Be Burned Alongside Ravan At Delhi Ramlila
The "cockroach" will also feature among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, the committee president said.
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A 30-foot-tall "cockroach" effigy will go up in flames alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad at a Ramlila in the national capital this year.

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises Ramlila in Pitampura, said the insect represents "filth and dirt" and the initiative is part of the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told PTI that the decision is not politically motivated.

Burning the cockroach effigy is meant to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness, he said.

The "cockroach" will also feature among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, Goel said.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in the national capital, first against ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and now for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

In June and July, the group sat in protest at Jantar Mantar for over a month and marched to Parliament on July 20, eventually forcing Pradhan to resign as minister.

The CJP has returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations demanding the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The protests in Delhi led to the detention of many activists, students, and journalists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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