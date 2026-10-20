Delhi Ramlila To Burn 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy Today To Promote Cleanliness

In a unique twist to traditional Dussehra celebrations, a 30-foot-tall cockroach effigy will be burnt this evening alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad at the Ramlila organised by the Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee in Pitampura, Delhi.

As per the organisers, the cockroach represents filth and dirt. The initiative supports the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns and aims to highlight the need to eliminate uncleanliness from homes, neighbourhoods, and society. The burning will reinforce the message of good triumphing over evil. The cockroach will also be depicted as one of the asuras in Ravan's army.

Committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel had earlier told news agency PTI that the decision is not politically motivated and is intended to convey the message of the victory of good over evil while highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

The cockroach will be depicted among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, he had said.

The committee has previously burnt effigies representing issues such as Naxalism and terrorism. Crafting the cockroach structure took three to four days, compared to about a month for the traditional effigies.

The move coincides with protests by the Cockroach Janata Party in the capital. Organisers have focused solely on the cleanliness message and denied any political connection.

Crowds are expected to gather at the Pitampura grounds this evening as the giant structures go up in flames, blending the age-old ritual with a modern call for hygiene on Vijayadashami.

Several social media users have questioned the decision, arguing that bringing contemporary political developments into a religious celebration could hurt sentiments and divert attention from the festival's traditional significance, PTI had reported.

"Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil. Why turn this beautiful tradition into a platform for contemporary political rivalries?" a user wrote, urging people to ensure that festivals unite communities rather than deepen political divisions.

Another user said equating Ravan with a cockroach would not affect the CJP but could hurt Hindu sentiments. Others questioned the religious basis of the initiative and alleged that the festival was being used to advance a political message.

"As a Hindu, this is very disrespectful to the religion and everything that I tend to follow in my life. They are politicising Hinduism and mixing things for their own benefit," a user said, PTI reported.