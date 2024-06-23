30 Fall Sick In Tripura After Stomach Ache; Waterborne Infection Suspected

"The patients are under medical care and are under observation," a doctor said (Representational)

At least 30 people in Tripura's Khowai district have been hospitalised after they suddenly fell ill with complaints of severe stomach ache, fever and loose motion, an official said on Sunday.

Doctors attending the ailing people at the Kalyanpur Primary Health Center (PHC) said that the patients, who belong to Santinagar village, reported experiencing sudden stomach ache, fever, and vomiting.

Though doctors are yet to identify the cause of the patients' illness, they suspect a waterborne infection.

"The patients are under medical care and are under observation. The Health Department would examine the matter in Santinagar village soon," a doctor said.

Local BJP MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury met the patients at the hospital.



