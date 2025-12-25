30,000 Worshippers, One Spirit: Inside Delhi's Mega Christmas Celebration

Ankit Sajwan Ministries, a prominent church in New Delhi, hosted a Mega Christmas Celebration this week, drawing more than 30,000 worshippers. The gathering was marked by an atmosphere of praise and unity, as attendees celebrated the holiday in the heart of the capital.

The celebration was vibrant from the start, featuring worship, dance, and music reflecting the joy and peace associated with the birth of Jesus Christ. Adding to the festive spirit was a Christmas carnival, where families enjoyed food, games, and seasonal entertainment.

The highlight of the day was a message shared by Apostle Ankit Sajwan, who reminded the congregation that Christmas is a reflection of God's love for humanity. His sermon focused on the themes of salvation and restoration, drawing worshippers closer to the spiritual significance of the day.

A Decade Of Growth

Having completed over a decade of ministry, Ankit Sajwan Ministries has grown into one of the largest and most dynamic congregations in the Delhi-NCR region. From its humble beginnings in Raja Garden to its current mega-church location in Chhatarpur, the ministry now welcomes thousands from across the country every week.

Led by Apostle Ankit Sajwan, the church continues to expand its reach, encouraging believers toward a walk of faith rooted in Biblical truth.

"Christmas reminds us that God came near to restore hope and bring us into His family," said Apostle Ankit Sajwan.

As the service concluded, the message was clear: Christmas is more than a yearly event; it is an invitation to a lifestyle of faith. Beyond the massive scale of the gathering, the ministry emphasised its core mission of transforming lives through the Gospel of hope, love, and power.