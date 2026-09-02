3 Years After Conflict, Kuki MLAs Return To Manipur Assembly

The 8th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly commenced today in Imphal, marked by a significant development as legislators from the Kuki community attended in person for the first time in over three years.

Haokholet Kipgen, MLA from Saitu Assembly Constituency, and Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, MLA from Saikul Assembly Constituency, were physically present during the first sitting of the session. Their attendance comes after a gap of three and a half years, during which representatives from the community had not participated in House proceedings in person.

As he entered the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Haokholet Kipgen said he was happy to return and attend the Assembly after a long time.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen attended the session virtually. She is also from the Kuki community.

Although six Kuki legislators had participated virtually in the previous session in March, Wednesday marked the first physical attendance by Kuki MLAs at the Assembly in Imphal since the outbreak of the conflict.

Their participation assumes significance amid continuing ethnic tensions and demands from Kuki groups for a separate administrative arrangement. The eighth session is scheduled to continue until September 7.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh welcomed the move, describing it as a positive step towards fostering unity and peace in the state. "This is a good sign from the people's representatives, and it is a welcome step," he said.

The Chief Minister added that, with collective efforts, Manipur can continue on the path to peace.