In Jharkhand, Child Allegedly Raped, Killed By Neighbour

Superintendent of Police Anusham Kumar said that after getting the information the police reached the spot Monday morning and sent the body for post-mortem.

The neighbour took the child to his house and allegedly raped her. (Representational)

Ranchi: 

A girl between three and four years old has been allegedly raped and killed by a 20-year-old man in a village in Gumla district of Jharkhand, the police said Monday.

He said that one Bandana Oraon, who is absconding after the incident, took the child to his house Sunday night on the pretext of giving chocolate, raped the child and killed her under Puso police station.

He is a neighbour of the child, the police officer said.

Search is on to trace the accused, he said

